ABC's 'World News Tonight' Edges Out Win in Total Viewers in Q2

ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir won the second quarter in total viewers for the first time in eight years with 7.853 million viewers.

NBC Nightly News followed closely behind with 7.810 million viewers, while CBS Evening News rounded out the newscasts with 6.675 million viewers.

World News won the adults 25-54 demo for the third time in the past four quarters, earning 1.902 million viewers. Nightly News pulled in 1.829 million and CBS Evening News had 1.488 million viewers.

ABC also won the adults 18-49 demo for the first time in eight years, pulling in 1.307 million viewers to NBC’s 1.294 million and CBS’ 1.029 million.

NBC recently announced Lester Holt will permanently replace Brian Williams as anchor of Nightly News.