ABC's 'World News' Beats NBC's 'Nightly News' in Demo for First Time in 243 Weeks

For the first time in more than four years, ABC's World

News with Diane Sawyer beat NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams in

the weekly adults 25-54 demo, according to Nielsen data.

World News averaged 1.917 million viewers in the key

demo for the week of July 22, which saw the birth of the royal baby, topping

NBC by 38,000 viewers. It was its first weekly demo win in 243 weeks and

largest margin of victory since October 2008.

In total viewers, Nightly News still came out on top,

averaging 7.536 million total viewers to World News' 7.287 million. CBS

Evening News drew 5.954 million viewers.

Compared to the same week last year, which included the run-up to the London Olympics, ABC's was

the only newscast to grow, up 1% in total viewers and flat in the demo, while

CBS decreased 1%/11% and NBC declined 12%/23%.