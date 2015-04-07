ABC's 'World News' Beats 'NBC Nightly News'

After more than five years, Nightly News has finally been toppled.

ABC's World News defeated the NBC newscast among total viewers for the week of March 30. The margin of victory was razor slim, with World News outpacing Nightly News 7.997 million to 7.913 million viewers.

NBC had won for 288 consecutive weeks. World News led the adults 25-54 news demo as well.

“Lester Holt has led NBC Nightly News to great success over the past two months, and we continue to be pleased with his strong performance during this time," said an NBC News spokesperson. "We’re proud of the caliber of our work and remain committed to delivering the highest quality broadcast for our audience every night.”