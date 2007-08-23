ABC’s This Week Scores with Democratic Candidates

ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos recorded its first win in the key 25-54 demo since May 2006 last week (Aug. 19) thanks to the Democratic presidential candidates.

The Iowa Democratic debate, moderated by Stephanopoulos, averaged a 0.9 25-54 rating (1.08 million viewers) vs. a 0.8 for NBC's Meet the Press, a 0.6 for CBS' Face the Nation and a 0.4 for Fox News's Fox News Sunday.

This Week also tied with Meet the Press in households (David Gregory was subbing for Tim Russert on MTP) , marking its highest finish in that measure this millennium (since June 1999).

According to ABC, it was also the most-watched Democratic debate so far in total viewers with 2.87 million, topping second-place CNN's 2.783 million for its coverage of the New Hampshire Democratic debate June 3 (CNN's YouTube debate came in at No. 3 with 2.622 million viewers).