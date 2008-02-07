ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos to Air from Newseum April 6

The Newseum doesn't open its doors until April 11, but ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos won't have to wait that long.

According to an ABC source, the Sunday public-affairs show will begin broadcasting from the new museum's state-of-the-art studios April 6.

This Week will take on something of an interactive feel, with museum visitors able to look at the production of the show, as well as watching the program on a huge monitor in the Newseum's atrium.

"Nothing could be more perfect than for a news program focusing on the important public-policy questions of our day to originate from this wonderful new building on Pennsylvania Avenue," ABC News president David Westin said in announcing the planned move last fall, "in the heart of where those questions are being decided.”

ABC is already in the museum as a naming sponsor of its "ABC News Changing Exhibits Gallery," which will feature a variety of traveling exhibits and showcases.