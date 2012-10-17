ABC's Steve Kern Joins Jeff Bader at NBC

Steve Kern is leaving ABC to become deputy to former

colleague Jeff Bader, now president of program planning, strategy and research

at NBC Entertainment.

Kern has been named NBC's senior VP of program planning and

scheduling, reporting to Bader. The two previously worked together at ABC for

12 years before Bader jumped to NBC in August.

At NBC, Kern will plan and direct the program scheduling for

the network's primetime scripted, alternative and late night programming.

Before working as Bader's lieutenant in program planning and

scheduling at ABC, Kern held management roles in research or scheduling at Fox

Sports Net, Warner Bros. TV and Columbia TriStar TV Distribution.