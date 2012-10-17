ABC's Steve Kern Joins Jeff Bader at NBC
Steve Kern is leaving ABC to become deputy to former
colleague Jeff Bader, now president of program planning, strategy and research
at NBC Entertainment.
Kern has been named NBC's senior VP of program planning and
scheduling, reporting to Bader. The two previously worked together at ABC for
12 years before Bader jumped to NBC in August.
At NBC, Kern will plan and direct the program scheduling for
the network's primetime scripted, alternative and late night programming.
Before working as Bader's lieutenant in program planning and
scheduling at ABC, Kern held management roles in research or scheduling at Fox
Sports Net, Warner Bros. TV and Columbia TriStar TV Distribution.
