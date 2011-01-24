ABC's ‘Shark Tank' to Return Mar. 25
Reality competition series Shark Tank will return to the ABC
schedule on Friday Mar. 25 at 8 p.m.
Season two of the Mark Burnett-produced show will feature
guest appearances by billionaire businessman Mark Cuban and comedian Jeff
Foxworthy, among others. The series offers entrepreneurs the chance to pitch
their ideas to a group of investors, or "sharks," for a chance at funding.
Shark Tank's eight-episode run will air in the timeslot
currently occupied by Supernanny.
