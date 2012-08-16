ABC's Sawyer,Stephanopoulos Leading Coverage of Conventions
Diane Sawyer
and George Stephanopoulos will lead ABC's primetime coverage of the 2012
political conventions, the network announced Thursday.
The duo will
anchor an hour each night from 10-11 p.m. during the Republican convention in
Tampa on Aug. 28-30 and the Democratic convention in Charlotte on Sept. 4-6. Jonathan
Karl, Jake Tapper, David Muir, Cecilia Vega, Matthew Dowd, George Will, Cokie
Roberts and Donna Brazile will join them.
Good Morning America co-anchored by Stephanopoulos, World News with Diane Sawyer and Nightline anchored by Terry Moran will
all broadcast from the convention sites Tampa and Charlotte.
ABC will tap
its partnerships in its convention coverage, with Univision anchors Jorge Ramos
and Maria Elena Salinas contributing thoughts on the Latino vote as part of the
networks' joint venture. The network will also utilize its partnership with
Yahoo to produce more than 30 hours of live-streamed coverage during the
convention weeks anchored by ABC news political director Amy Walter and Yahoo
News Washington bureau chief David Chalian.
