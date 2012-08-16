ABC's Sawyer,Stephanopoulos Leading Coverage of Conventions

Diane Sawyer

and George Stephanopoulos will lead ABC's primetime coverage of the 2012

political conventions, the network announced Thursday.

The duo will

anchor an hour each night from 10-11 p.m. during the Republican convention in

Tampa on Aug. 28-30 and the Democratic convention in Charlotte on Sept. 4-6. Jonathan

Karl, Jake Tapper, David Muir, Cecilia Vega, Matthew Dowd, George Will, Cokie

Roberts and Donna Brazile will join them.

Good Morning America co-anchored by Stephanopoulos, World News with Diane Sawyer and Nightline anchored by Terry Moran will

all broadcast from the convention sites Tampa and Charlotte.

ABC will tap

its partnerships in its convention coverage, with Univision anchors Jorge Ramos

and Maria Elena Salinas contributing thoughts on the Latino vote as part of the

networks' joint venture. The network will also utilize its partnership with

Yahoo to produce more than 30 hours of live-streamed coverage during the

convention weeks anchored by ABC news political director Amy Walter and Yahoo

News Washington bureau chief David Chalian.