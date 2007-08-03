ABC's Roberts Home after "Successful" Surgery

Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts underwent breast cancer surgery Friday morning, and was out of the hospital and home resting by late afternoon.

"Robin's surgery was very successful today,” said ABC News in a statement, adding that test results from Roberts’ surgery will “take some time to process.”

Roberts, who has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, announced on Tuesday’s show that she found a lump in her breast while doing a self exam. It was the death of longtime ABC film critic Joel Siegel in June from colon cancer that prompted Roberts, 46, to perform an exam.

"The day we had the tribute to Joel Siegel, that very night I found a lump,” said Roberts. “Normally I would not have done anything, but Joel was resonating in my heart.”

Roberts, a former college basketball star and sportscaster, has no family history of breast cancer.