ABC's 'The Revolution' to Premiere Jan. 16

ABC's new daytime talk show The Revolution will premiere Monday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. ET, the

network said Monday.

The one-hour show, which replaces long-running soap opera

One Life to Live, will be hosted by Ty Pennington, Tim Gunn, Harley Pasternak,

Dr. Jennifer Ashton and Dr. Tiffanie Davis Henry.

Each expert will provide tips in their area of expertise

(design, style, health, fitness and relationships) to motivate viewers to

transform all areas of their lives.

The Revolution is

produced by 3 Ball Productions/Eyeworks USA.