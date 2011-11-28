ABC's 'The Revolution' to Premiere Jan. 16
ABC's new daytime talk show The Revolution will premiere Monday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. ET, the
network said Monday.
The one-hour show, which replaces long-running soap opera
One Life to Live, will be hosted by Ty Pennington, Tim Gunn, Harley Pasternak,
Dr. Jennifer Ashton and Dr. Tiffanie Davis Henry.
Each expert will provide tips in their area of expertise
(design, style, health, fitness and relationships) to motivate viewers to
transform all areas of their lives.
The Revolution is
produced by 3 Ball Productions/Eyeworks USA.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.