ABC's NBA Ratings Up 10% Over Last Year

In yet another example that NBA fans have forgiven the league for its five-month lockout, ABC delivered its highest-rated and most-viewed NBA regular season ever.

The network averaged roughly 5.4 million viewers and a 3.3 HH rating for its 15 broadcasts during the 2011-12 season, which was up 6% and 10% from last year, respectively. The NBA on ABC is also up 9% in household impressions, averaging 3,831,000 compared to 3,519,000 last season.

This follows a trend that has occurred all year; at the season's midway point, the league was experiencing record ratings throughout its national and local television partners.

ABC's coverage of the NBA Playoffs begins Saturday, April 28.

The network acquired the rights to the NBA from NBC beginning with the 2002-03 season.