ABC's ‘Off the Map' To Replace ‘Whole Truth'

ABC Tuesday announced that new medical drama Off the Map, from Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 10 p.m., taking over the slot currently occupied by low-rated procedural The Whole Truth.

Off the Map follows six doctors at a South American medical clinic as they wrestle with emotional baggage and try to remember why they became doctors.

The series, from ABC Studios, is executive produced by Rhimes, Betsy Beers and creator Jenna Bans.