ABC's Kimmel Oscar Special Going Primetime

ABC is giving its late-night host another chance to find new viewers, as it will re-air Jimmy Kimmel Live: After The Academy Awards in primetime this Saturday night at 10 pm ET/PT.

The special, which aired in late night March 7 after the Oscars, drew 4.7 million viewers, making it Kimmel's third-biggest show ever, trailing only two post-Super Bowl editions.

The show featured one of Kimmel's signature primetime special taped pieces, this one a celebrity-heavy bit called the "Handsome Men's Club," with appearances from stars such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Garner, Rob Lowe and Tony Romo.

The network's move to give its late night franchise another push comes on the heels of its decision to shift the show's production schedule to include Monday night originals, as first reported by B&C.

In addition to the network's regular airing of Kimmel primetime specials around the spring's NBA Finals, ABC is also considering adding a primetime special in conjunction with the series finale of Lost.