ABC's Jeff Bader to Head Scheduling forNBC

Jeff Bader is leaving ABC to be the

head scheduler at NBC, the network announced Wednesday.

Bader will be president, program

planning, strategy and research for NBC Entertainment, reporting to Bob

Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment.

Lisa Vebber had been serving as NBC's

senior VP of program planning and schedule department since March 2011, after

taking over from Mitch Metcalf, who left in the wake of the Comcast-NBCUniversal

merger. An NBC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for

comment on Vebber's status at the network.

Bader joined ABC in 1988, most recently

serving as executive VP of planning, scheduling and distribution where he

oversaw primetime and late-night program planning and scheduling.

"I am thrilled that Jeff Bader is joining the new NBC

family," Greenblatt said in a statement. "He is widely known as one of the

broadcasting industry's most consummate executives and he will be integral to

the re-building of NBC in many ways. He has deep experience in so many key

areas of running a network in today's challenging environment that he will

instantly prove to be invaluable to us as we look to the future. I am

excited to welcome him to NBC."