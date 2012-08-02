ABC's Jeff Bader to Head Scheduling forNBC
Jeff Bader is leaving ABC to be the
head scheduler at NBC, the network announced Wednesday.
Bader will be president, program
planning, strategy and research for NBC Entertainment, reporting to Bob
Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment.
Lisa Vebber had been serving as NBC's
senior VP of program planning and schedule department since March 2011, after
taking over from Mitch Metcalf, who left in the wake of the Comcast-NBCUniversal
merger. An NBC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on Vebber's status at the network.
Bader joined ABC in 1988, most recently
serving as executive VP of planning, scheduling and distribution where he
oversaw primetime and late-night program planning and scheduling.
"I am thrilled that Jeff Bader is joining the new NBC
family," Greenblatt said in a statement. "He is widely known as one of the
broadcasting industry's most consummate executives and he will be integral to
the re-building of NBC in many ways. He has deep experience in so many key
areas of running a network in today's challenging environment that he will
instantly prove to be invaluable to us as we look to the future. I am
excited to welcome him to NBC."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.