ABC's Diane Sawyer Nabs Amanda Knox Interview

ABC News' Diane Sawyer has secured the first interview with

Amanda Knox, the American college student convicted of murdering her British

roommate and then acquitted after a court appeal.

The exclusive interview will air in a primetime special on

Tuesday, April 30 at 10 p.m., the same day Knox's book Waiting to Be Heard

will be published by HarperCollins. Segments of the interview will also air on World News

with Diane Sawyer, Good Morning America and Nightline as well as on ABC's local stations, ABCNews.com, and Yahoo.

Knox has been a highly sought-after interview since being convicted in December 2009 for murdering her

roommate while studying abroad in Italy. She spent four years in an Italian prison before

being released and cleared in October 2011.

ABC's Elizabeth Vargas led the network's reporting on Knox's case, including several primetime specials through the trial, conviction and acquittal. Sawyer, for her part, has nabbed other exclusive interviews around high-profile book launches in recent years including Jaycee Dugard and Gabrielle Giffords.