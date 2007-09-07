ABC’s Cuomo to Say Good Morning America from Pakistan

On the sixth anniversary of the al-Qaeda terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 -- and with a new video from 9/11 mastermind Osama bin-Laden looming -- ABC's Chris Cuomo will report live from Pakistan.

bin-Laden is believed to be holed up in the tribal areas of the Pakistan/Afghanistan border.

Cuomo will report on the ongoing hunt for bin-Laden and the continuing war on terror Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 10-11, on Good Morning America.