ABC's Amanpour Comes Under Attack In Cairo

ABC's Christiane Amanpour said Wednesday that she and a crew came under attack from a "mob" on the same day CNN's Anderson Cooper reported the same.

Amanpour wrote in a reporter's notebook released by ABC News that the attack came after trying to film on a bridge into Tahrir Square.

"An angry mob surrounded us and chased us into the car shouting that they hate America," she said. "They kicked in the car doors and broke our windshield as we drove away."