ABCNews.com Names Execs

ABC News Digital named Jonathan Dube vice president of ABCNews.com and Deirdre Michalopoulos managing editor of ABCNews.com

Dube had been with Canadian Broadcasting Corp. as its director of digital media, and he had previous stints at MSNBC.com and ABCNews.com. He also serves as president of the Online News Association, which represents online journalists.

Michalopoulos is being promoted to her new role after having served as a senior producer on the site, overseeing the front page. She has also served as a producer for ABC News and ABC News Now.

Michalopoulos will report to Dube, while Dube will report to senior VP of ABC News Digital Paul Slavin.