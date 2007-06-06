ABC/ESPN To Roadblock NBA Finals Tip-Off

ABC is attempting a 360 slam dunk marketing move with the start of the NBA finals on ABC Thursday, June 7.



The network, which has roadblocked college games on various ESPN platforms, will roadblock the tip-off and "first few minutes" of the game, which starts at 9 p.m. It will air on ABC/ESPN's suite of channels and platforms--15 in all--including ESPN2, ESPN Classic, ESPN.com, and mobile platforms.



After those first few minutes, the networks will go back to original programming while advising viewers not watching ABC to tune in for the rest of the game.



All the games are airing in their entirety on ABC.

