ABC.com Streams Dancing With the Stars, October Road episodes

For the first time in the show's four seasons, ABC will stream Dancing With the Stars online. Beginning today, the network is streaming full episodes of the popular ) reality show on its ABC.com broadband player the day after they air on TV. ABC is also adding new Thursday night drama October Road to its streaming line-up.



The two shows join the 11 others ABC.com already streams, including Desperate Housewives, Grey's Anatomy, Lost and Ugly Betty. Like all TV networks today, ABC is aiming to build robust online extras tied to its linear series. Earlier this week, the network introduced an online "Fantasy Dancing" game tied to Dancing With the Stars.



As announced in February , ABC.com this month is adding two new screen sizes for video viewing - full-screen and mini-screen (240x136 pixels). The player previously offered standard (500x282 pixels) and larger (720x404 pixels) options. In April, it will introduce a new "Pause Ad" - when viewers pause an episode, the screen will feature a static ad.