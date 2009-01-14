ABC.com To Stream The View, General Hospital

For the first time, ABC will stream full episodes of daytime talker The View and soap opera GeneralHospital on its website. New episodes of The View will be available via the ABC.com full episode player at 1 p.m. PT the same day it airs, while new episodes of GeneralHospital will go live at 2 a.m. PT the following day.

This is also the first time that shows from that daypart will be streamed on the player, which has mostly featured primetime programs and late night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

”As part of our ongoing strategic effort to grow our audience and increase awareness of our shows, ABC.com is a proven platform that not only gives existing viewers more access to our shows, but is a great way to introduce a new audience to these shows,” said Brian Frons, President Daytime, Disney ABC Television Group in a statement.

In the case of GeneralHospital, loyal fans could also miss out on key plot points by missing an episode. By putting it online they can catch up before the new one airs. Access to the GeneralHospital episodes will also be available through SOAPnet.com.

ABC will make the five most recent episodes of each program available on the site.