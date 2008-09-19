ABC.com Premieres Full-Episode Video Player
ABC.com’s revamped full-episode video player, first announced May 22, went live Friday.
Added functionality includes improved navigation, true full-screen viewing, closed-captioning and parental ratings for new content.
More than180 episodes of 15 different programs can be launched using the player at ABC.com, affiliate sites, portals and video-aggregator sites, as well as directly from social-networking sites using the ABC.com Full Episode Widget.
Since the previous generation of the player launched in 2006, more than 441 million episodes have been initiated and more than 1 billion ads served.
The revamped player is part of a larger update this week to ABC.com that also included a new short-form video player. Both the full-episode player and the short-form video player include built-in content recommendations, the ability to share clips via e-mail and enhanced integration with social-networking sites.
