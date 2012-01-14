ABC Yanks 'Work It' from Schedule

ABC has pulled cross-dressing comedy Work It from its schedule after just two episodes, a network

spokesperson confirmed Saturday.

The network will air repeats of fellow Tuesday comedy Last Man Standing in its place for the

time being.

Work It premiered

to a 2.0 rating in the demo and 6.1 million viewers on Jan. 3 before shedding

20% in its second airing to a 1.6 rating and 5.1 million viewers.

ABC's Cougar Town

still remains unscheduled, which could be a potential replacement for the

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. time slot later in the season.