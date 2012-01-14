ABC Yanks 'Work It' from Schedule
ABC has pulled cross-dressing comedy Work It from its schedule after just two episodes, a network
spokesperson confirmed Saturday.
The network will air repeats of fellow Tuesday comedy Last Man Standing in its place for the
time being.
Work It premiered
to a 2.0 rating in the demo and 6.1 million viewers on Jan. 3 before shedding
20% in its second airing to a 1.6 rating and 5.1 million viewers.
ABC's Cougar Town
still remains unscheduled, which could be a potential replacement for the
Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. time slot later in the season.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.