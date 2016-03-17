ABC Yanks ‘Of Kings and Prophets’

Of Kings and Prophets, ABC’s grand Biblical drama, has been yanked from the schedule after just two airings. Inside ABC, execs saw it as broadcast’s take on HBO smash Game of Thrones, but viewers did not give it much of a chance. Its debut earlier this month rated a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and slid 38% in its second airing this week.

ABC confirmed that, beginning March 22, the 10 p.m. Tuesday slot will be occupied by Beyond The Tank for the remainder of the season.

The news comes as new entertainment president Channing Dungey sets out to find new hits for the struggling net.

Set a thousand years before Christ, ABC called Kings and Prophets “an epic biblical saga of faith, ambition and betrayal as told through the eyes of the battle-weary King Saul, the resentful prophet Samuel and the resourceful young shepherd David--all on a collision course with destiny that will change the world.”

Ray Winstone, Olly Rix and Simone Kessell are in the cast.

Last summer, ABC announced it was bumping Kings and Prophets from the fall schedule in favor of a mid-season run.