ABC Yanks 'Hank'
ABC's Hank has been yanked.
The weakest link of the Alphabet's Wednesday night comedy lineup, show wasn't expected to get a full season pickup -- something ABC finally confirmed on Wednesday morning.
Hank had already been pre-empted in recent weeks for specials -- including this week, as the net's entire night was bumped for the CMA Awards.
Now that becomes permanent, as ABC will air a mix of comedy repeats and holiday specials in Hank's 8 p.m. slot for the time being. ABC had already picked up full seasons of its other Wednesday laffers -- The Middle, Modern
Family and Cougar Town.
