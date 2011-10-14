ABC Yanks 'Charlie's Angels'

ABC has shut down production on struggling freshman drama

Charlie's Angels, though it will continue to burn off its remaining four

episodes in the time period for now.







The '70s reboot sunk to a 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49

demo and six million total viewers Thursday night after initially premiering to

a 2.1 rating on Sept. 22.





ABC had already planned for a number of preempts in the

time period coming up, including It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

on Oct. 27.





Thursday at 8 p.m. has been a problem time period for

ABC, last year claiming another freshman drama, My Generation, after

only two episodes. Charlie's is the network's first cancellation of this

fall, joining other failed series The Playboy Club, H8R and How

to Be a Gentleman.



