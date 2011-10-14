ABC Yanks 'Charlie's Angels'
ABC has shut down production on struggling freshman drama
Charlie's Angels, though it will continue to burn off its remaining four
episodes in the time period for now.
The '70s reboot sunk to a 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49
demo and six million total viewers Thursday night after initially premiering to
a 2.1 rating on Sept. 22.
ABC had already planned for a number of preempts in the
time period coming up, including It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
on Oct. 27.
Thursday at 8 p.m. has been a problem time period for
ABC, last year claiming another freshman drama, My Generation, after
only two episodes. Charlie's is the network's first cancellation of this
fall, joining other failed series The Playboy Club, H8R and How
to Be a Gentleman.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.