ABC, WMUR Announce Republican Presidential Debate
The ions have hardly dried on the midterm
election's electronic ballots, but ABC has already announced it will again
co-sponsor a Republican presidential primary debate with WMUR in Manchester,
N.H.
The debate will be held between the Iowa caucuses
and New Hampshire's "first-in-the-nation primary in 2012. Not
surprisingly, no dates for the debates have been set since the caucus and
primary dates have yet to be set by those states, though the New Hampshire primary
is traditionally the second Tuesday in March.
ABC and WMUR-TV, an ABC affiliate, co-hosted Republican and Democratic
primary debates in 2008.
