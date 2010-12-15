ABC, WMUR Announce Republican Presidential Debate

The ions have hardly dried on the midterm

election's electronic ballots, but ABC has already announced it will again

co-sponsor a Republican presidential primary debate with WMUR in Manchester,

N.H.

The debate will be held between the Iowa caucuses

and New Hampshire's "first-in-the-nation primary in 2012. Not

surprisingly, no dates for the debates have been set since the caucus and

primary dates have yet to be set by those states, though the New Hampshire primary

is traditionally the second Tuesday in March.

ABC and WMUR-TV, an ABC affiliate, co-hosted Republican and Democratic

primary debates in 2008.