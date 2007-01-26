ABC Wins The Night With Grey's Anatomy

ABC won the night Thursday in the 18-49 demo with a 5.3 rating/4.6 share thanks to a new Grey's Anatomy, which averaged an 8.8/21 to win its 8-9 time period, and beat CSI with an episode that featured two marriage proposals.



Grey's, which didn't appear to suffer from the controversy swirling around co-star Isaiah Washington, delivered just enough lead-in audience to the Anne Heche vehicle Men In Trees for ABC to edge out CBS' Shark at 10-11p.m., with a 3.9/11 to Shark's 3.8/10.



CBS was second on the night with a 4.6/12 thanks to CSI's 6.6/16 at 9-10 p.m.. There was ABC and CBS--and then there was everybody else.



NBC was a distant third at a 2.7/7. It's top show was a repeat of The Office at 8:30 (3.7/10). In fact, the Peacock was spending the night at The Office, slating three repeats of the show including back to back at 10-11 p.m. instead of ER.



The CW actually tied Fox for fourth at a 1.7 rating, and edged it by a share point at a 5 to its 4.



The CW was led by Smallville, which averaged a 2.1/6 at 8-9, topping Fox's combination of a repeat of 'Til Death and a new War at Home.



