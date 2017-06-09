ABC Wins James Comey Ratings Race

ABC won the ratings race around James Comey’s testimony, pulling in 3.3 million total viewers.

Comey, the former FBI director, answered questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee about his interactions with President Donald Trump. Special coverage aired from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

CNN took the race among viewers 25-54, drawing 1.02 million of them, ahead of NBC’s 859,000 and ABC’s 854,000.

ABC’s 3.3 million total viewers just barely beat CBS’ 3.29 million (784,000 in 25-54), while NBC was at 2.72 million. Univision had 624,000 total viewers (258,000 in 25-54).

Fox News Channel was tops among cablers in terms of total viewers, with 3.1 million (600,000 in the demo), just ahead of CNN’s 3.06 million. MSNBC drew 2.74 million (633,000 in the demo).



Fox Business Network drew 236,000 total viewers (26,000 in the 25-54 demo), while CNBC had 184,000 (29,000 in 25-54).