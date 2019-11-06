ABC to Do Live ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’ Dec. 18

ABC will offer live versions of All in the Family and Good Times Dec. 18. Live in Front of a Studio Audience presented All in the Family and The Jeffersons in May, and will whip up a holiday episode of All in the Family this time around.

The shows are produced by Sony Pictures Television. The executive producers are Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Will Ferrell and Justin Theroux. Kerry Washington, who portrayed Helen Willis in The Jeffersons in the spring, joins as an executive producer.

“The holiday season is the perfect time for families to come together and enjoy another Live in Front of a Studio Audience special on ABC,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “Only Jimmy and Norman can top what they accomplished the first time. From the superstar talent to the unforgettable music and the richly deserved Emmy win, their collective vision has introduced a whole new generation of people to these groundbreaking and timeless stories – and now with Good Times as part of the lineup, this will surely be another can’t-miss television event.”

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times will be produced by Kimmelot, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D’Arconville, Simpson Street, and Sony Pictures Television.

“Being a part of Norman Lear’s world was a career highlight; and working with great actors on these great shows was so much fun, we couldn’t resist tackling a holiday episode of All in the Family and one of my favorites, Good Times,” said Kimmel.

Added Lear, “I don’t know which is greater – bringing back Good Times or co-hosting with Jimmy Kimmel?”