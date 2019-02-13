ABC to Air ‘Whiskey Cavalier’ After Oscars

ABC will sneak peek new dramedy Whiskey Cavalier leading out of the Oscars Sunday, Feb. 24. The show, about secret agents leading an inter-agency team of flawed but funny spies, officially premieres Feb. 27.

Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan are in the cast.

The Oscars, celebrating the finest in the film world, are scheduled for 8 to 11 p.m. It represents the 91st running of the Academy Awards. Whiskey Cavalier is set up for 11:35 p.m.

The show depicts the adventures of tough but tender FBI super-agent Will Chase (code name: Whiskey Cavalier), played by Foley. Following an emotional breakup, Chase is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Frankie Trowbridge (code name: Fiery Tribune), played by Cohan. Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world – and each other – while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics.

Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams and Vir Das are also in the cast. David Hemingson executive produces along with Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold (Doozer Productions). Peter Atencio is an executive producer and director on the pilot.