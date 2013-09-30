ABC Taps Reuters Exec For Digital Post

Erle Norton, editorial director of Reuters Digital Video, will join ABC News, the company announced on Sept. 30.

Norton will serve as executive VP of ABC News Digital, overseeing editorial and video for ABCNews.com.

He also has been tasked to develop lifestyle, tech and enterprise and creating a more consumer friendly mobile and tablet experience for site users.

"Erle is a digital expert with extensive editorial and production experience and I'm confident he will help lead our superb team to the next level," said ABC News President Ben Sherwood.