ABC Taps Mills to Head Unscripted

ABC has promoted Robert Mills to head of unscripted programming for the network. Previously a VP in alternative programming, Mills has been named senior VP, alternative series, specials and late-night programming, ABC Entertainment. He will report directly to Paul Lee, president of ABC Entertainment.

Mills takes over for Lisa Berger, who departed in November 13 months after joining ABC from cable network E!. Berger oversaw the launch of ambitious singing-competition seres Rising Star in summer, 2014, but the show failed to catch on with viewers, averaging a 1.1 live plus same day Nielsen rating among adults 18-49.

Mills is a veteran of ABC's alternative-programming department, having joined it in 2003. He had previously served as an assistant at CAA.

"Rob is a passionate and creative executive with strong leadership skills," Lee said. "His instincts and unparalleled knowledge of pop culture are certain to help invigorate our fantastic reality team.”