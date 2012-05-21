ABCTaps Elliott, Spencer to Anchor 'Good Afternoon America'
ABC announced
Monday that Good Morning America's Josh Elliott and Lara Spencer will
anchor the one-hour expansion.
For nine weeks, GMA
will extend its runtime by an hour -- to be titled Good Afternoon America
-- which begins the week of July 9. The one-hour extension fills the void left
by the canceled The Revolution; Katie Couric's syndicated talk show, Katiewill premiere in that slot September 10.
GMA anchors George
Stephanopolous, Robin Roberts and weatherman Sam Champion will make appearances
on Good AfternoonAmerica.
"It's
tremendous that GMA has this opportunity to extend its reach, and bring
something new to the afternoons," said Elliott. "It is gratifying to play a
role in it and genuinely hope our audience will come along for the ride."
Spencer added, "I
am beyond excited and honored to be part of this new chapter for the Good
Morning America family. Good Afternoon America gives us the
opportunity to reach a different audience, and better yet, spend a little more
time with our morning viewers who want to be a part of the conversation and fun
we plan on bringing to afternoon TV."
Good Afternoon
America
will air at 2 p.m. ET daily.
