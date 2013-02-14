ABC Strikes Three-Year Extension for 'Miss America Pageant'

ABC and the Miss America Organization have a reached a

three-year extension for the network to carry the Miss America Pageant. ABC

has carried the event since 2011.





It was also announced that the pageant will return to

Atlantic City, N.J., where the contest first began in 1921; it had been staged

in Las Vegas the past six years. A live event in September is being planned at

the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall.





Anthony Eaton and his company, Tall Pony Productions,

will continue to produce the Miss America Pageant.





This year's edition on Jan. 12 drew a 1.6 rating with adults

18-49 and 7.08 million total viewers, its largest audience since 2004.