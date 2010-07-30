ABC Stations Pick Up 'On the Edge'
Associated Television International has cleared On the
Edge, a Daytime Emmy-winning one-hour special, on the ABC owned stations in
top markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and
Cleveland. The stations will air the special over Thanksgiving weekend.
The special follows All My Children's Susan Lucci,
former daytime talk-show host Montel Williams, General Hospital's
Anthony Geary and GH's Kelly Monaco as they travel to Kenya to raise
awareness about Africa's poor.
"We're delighted that ABC stations have embraced
this show," said Jim Romanovich, president Worldwide Media &
Entertainment, ATI, in a statement. "We believe this program is a
perfect fit for the Thanksgiving season as we look at the magnitude of what
some people endure and what we can do to change lives."
