ABC Stations Pick Up 'On the Edge'

Associated Television International has cleared On the

Edge, a Daytime Emmy-winning one-hour special, on the ABC owned stations in

top markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and

Cleveland. The stations will air the special over Thanksgiving weekend.

The special follows All My Children's Susan Lucci,

former daytime talk-show host Montel Williams, General Hospital's

Anthony Geary and GH's Kelly Monaco as they travel to Kenya to raise

awareness about Africa's poor.

"We're delighted that ABC stations have embraced

this show," said Jim Romanovich, president Worldwide Media &

Entertainment, ATI, in a statement. "We believe this program is a

perfect fit for the Thanksgiving season as we look at the magnitude of what

some people endure and what we can do to change lives."