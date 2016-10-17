ABC to Stack All Episodes of New Series on Digital Platforms

ABC will make all episodes of new series, including American Housewife and Designated Survivor, available to authenticated viewers on ABC.com and the ABC app. Besides those and fellow rookies Speechless, Conviction and Notorious, the arrangement includes returning shows such as Dancing with the Stars, Quantico, The Real O’Neals and Secrets and Lies.

Mid-season series American Crime, The Bachelor, Downward Dog, Imaginary Mary and Time After Time too will be part of the deal, along with game show The Big Fan and miniseries event When We Rise.

“More viewers are watching shows on their own terms, and we want to continue pursuing ways to better meet their expectations,” said Channing Dungey, president, ABC entertainment. “Whether they fall behind on their favorite show or are late in discovering one that is new to them, we want fans to easily find and connect with our content. With the addition of in-season stacking of current shows, ABC’s digital platforms are now more than ever a true destination for discovering or catching up on many ABC shows, as well as reconnecting with full seasons of beloved Throwbacks.”

Episodes from most series will also be available on Hulu and via select pay-TV operators’ on-demand platforms. Viewers who authenticate with a participating pay-TV provider can also watch a 24-hour live network stream in select markets and get access to the most recent episodes and news programs the day after they air.

ABC.com and the ABC app enable all users nationwide to access the five most recent episodes of shows for free on-demand, including Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder and Scandal.