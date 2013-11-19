ABC Slates 'Mixology' to Air Out of 'Modern Family' for Midseason

ABC firmed up its midseason schedule on Tuesday, announcing a slew of premiere dates which include comedy Mixology getting the plum spot leading out of Modern Family beginning Feb. 26.

The comedy, which takes place entirely over one night, will get the spot that Super Fun Night had during its fall run; the Rebel Wilson comedy will have finished out its run by then. Suburgatory will move into the 8:30 p.m. slot on Jan. 15 that has been occupied by Back in the Game, which will also have finished out its brief run by then.

Beginning March 9, Revenge will move back an hour to 10 p.m. — taking over for struggling freshman soap Betrayal — while new drama Resurrection will now air at 9 p.m.

Killer Women will take over Tuesdays at 10 p.m. beginning Jan. 7, filling the slot left by the canceled Lucky 7. That will mean Tuesdays will once again feature an all-freshman lineup. Fellow rookie Mind Games takes over that slot beginning March 11.

Limited series The Assets will air its eight-episode run in Scandal's time slot Thursdays at 10 p.m. beginning Jan 2, while the Shonda Rhimes drama is on hiatus. That same night, the expanded two-hour version of cooking show The Taste will take over the 8 p.m. slot on Thursdays that has been occupied by Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.

The Bachelor will return Jan. 6.