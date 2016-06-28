ABC Shares Fall Premiere Dates

ABC’s fall season kicks off with the 23rd season premiere of Dancing With the Stars Monday, Sept. 12. The network airs the 68th Emmy Awards Sunday, Sept. 18, while the Dancing With the Stars Results Show runs Tuesday, Sept. 20, followed by the season premiere of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Wednesday, Sept. 21, is comedy night, with the premieres for The Goldbergs, Minnie Driver’s Speechless, Modern Family and black-ish, then thriller Designated Survivor with Kiefer Sutherland taking over the White House after a terrorist act.

Thursday, Sept. 22, features the season 13 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, then the series premiere of Notorious, inspired by the stories of criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos and cable news producer Wendy Walker, and a new season of How to Get Away With Murder.

Sept. 23 offers up Last Man Standing, Dr. Ken and Shark Tank.

The season six premiere of Once Upon a Time happens Sunday, Sept. 25, followed by season premieres for Secretsand Lies and Quantico.

America’s Funniest Home Videos lands Sunday, Oct. 2, while legal drama Conviction has its series premiere Monday, Oct. 3.

Oct. 11 sees the season premiere of The Middle, then the series premiere of American Housewife, formerly titled The Second Fattest Housewife in Westport, followed by Fresh Off the Boat and The Real O’Neals.