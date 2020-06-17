ABC Shares 2020-2021 Schedule

ABC has shared its 2020-2021 schedule. New shows include the David E. Kelley thriller Big Sky and Kari Lizer comedy Call Your Mother, and a reboot of game show Supermarket Sweep, with Leslie Jones hosting.

Mondays have season 29 of Dancing with the Stars and The Good Doctor. On Tuesdays it’s season 16 of The Bachelorette and Big Sky. Wednesdays it’s The Goldbergs, American Housewife, The Conners, Call Your Mother and Stumptown. On Thursdays it’s Station 19, season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy and A Million Little Things, and Fridays have season 12 of Shark Tank and 20/20. Saturday prime has football and Sunday has season 31 of America’s Funniest Home Videos, Supermarket Sweep, Who Wants to be a Millionaire and The Rookie.

New seasons of American Idol, The Bachelor, Black-ish, For Life and Mixed-ish will premiere later in the season.

Big Sky sees a pair of private detectives join forces with one detective’s estranged wife to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race to stop the killer before another woman is taken. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. Kelley is showrunner.

Call Your Mother is a multicamera comedy about an empty-nester mother, played by Kyra Sedgwick, who reinserts herself into her children’s lives. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television & ABC Studios.

Supermarket Sweep ran on ABC 1965-1067. Fremantle produces.