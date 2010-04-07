ABC Sets Summer Schedule

ABC announced a summer schedule heavy on reality fare including new iterations of The Bachelorette, True Beauty, Shaq VS, Wipeout and Dating in the Dark as well as new alternative entries Bachelor Pad, which puts past contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette on a house together; and Downfall, where contestant compete for a cash prize atop a high-rise and the loser goes over the side of the building.

The Bachelorette and True Beauty will air Mondays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively. The Bachelorette premieres May 24 and True Beauty bows May 31. A special two-hour blind date-themed episode of Wipeout airs June 1 at 8 p.m. The show bows in its regular Tuesday at 8 p.m. time slot on June 22. Dating in the Dark premieres Monday, August 9 at 10 p.m. and Shaq VS bows Tuesday, August 10 at 9 p.m.

Downfall premieres Tuesdays at 9 p.m. beginning June 29 and Bachelor Pad bows on Monday, August 9 at 8 p.m.

The network will also roll out three new scripted series: The Gates, Scoundrels and Rookie Blue.

The Gates, a mysterious drama about a haunted gated community, will air Sundays at 9 p.m. leading into Scoundrels, a dramedy about a family of crooks who attempt to go straight. Both shows bow June 20.

Rookie Blue, a Canadian cop import, will air Thursdays at 9 p.m. beginning June 24 leading into ABC News' eight-hour documentary series BostonMed.

Boston Med follows the doctors and patients of three Boston hospitals: Massachusetts General, Brigham and Women's and Children's Hospital Boston. It is from the same team behind the Peabody-winning Hopkins. Boston Med will feature a special hour about the second face transplant ever performed in the U.S. and the only such operation to be so extensively filmed.

Additional ABC News programs include Head Cases, August 19 at 10 p.m., in which Nightline anchor Martin Bashir follows neurosurgeon Dr. Julian Bailes; and special editions of newsmagazine Primetime.

Primetime:Mind Games, about twisted subjects from child killers to people living double lives, airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. beginning July 20. Primetime: Crime returns Tuesday, August 24 at 10 p.m.