ABC Sets 'S.H.I.E.L.D.' Premiere for Sept. 24

ABC will launch the bulk of its fall series during premiere

week, including its much anticipated Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and

extended bows for returning hits Modern Family and Grey's Anatomy,

according to the calendar the network released on Tuesday.

Several returning shows will debut early: Dancing With

the Stars, now compressed to Monday nights, will premiere Sept. 16, with

its Friday lineup of Last Man Standing, The Neighbors and Shark Tank

bowing on Sept. 20.

Castle's season opener kicks off premiere week on Sept.

23, followed by the network's entirely new Tuesday night of S.H.I.E.L.D.,

new comedies The Goldbergs and Trophy Wife and new drama Lucky

7. The Middle and rookie sitcom Back in the Game debut the

next night on Sept. 24, leading into a special one-hour season premiere for Modern

Family and Nashville.

On Thursday, Grey's Anatomy gets a two-hour premiere

episode, with Scandal returning to the 10 p.m. slot the following week

on Oct. 3 and new drama Once Upon a Time in Wonderland bowing at 8 p.m.

two weeks later on Oct. 10. Freshman comedy Super Fun Night is also

being held until Oct. 2, when it will assume the post-Modern Family spot

on Wednesdays.

New soap Betrayal wraps up premiere week on Sunday,

Sept. 29 after the season premieres of Once Upon a Time and Revenge.

ABC's full list of fall premiere dates is below:

New shows in bold.

Friday, September, 6

10-11 p.m. 20/20

Monday, September 16

8-10 p.m. Dancing With the Stars

Friday, September 20

8-8:30 p.m. Last Man Standing

8:30-9 p.m. The Neighbors

9-10 p.m. Shark Tank

Monday, September 23

10-11 p.m. Castle

Tuesday, September 24

8-9 p.m.Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

9-9:30 p.m.The Goldbergs

9:30-10 p.m.Trophy Wife

10-11 p.m.Lucky 7

Wednesday, September 25

8-8:30 p.m. The Middle

8:30-9 p.m. Back in the Game

9-10 p.m. Modern Family (special one-hour premiere event)

10-11 p.m. Nashville

Thursday, September 26

9-11 p.m. Grey's Anatomy (special two-hour premiere event)

Sunday, September 29

8-9 p.m. Once Upon a Time

9-10 p.m. Revenge

10-11 p.m. Betrayal

Wednesday, October 2

9:30-10 p.m. Super Fun Night

Thursday, October 3

10-11 p.m. Scandal

Sunday, October 6

7-8 p.m. America's Funniest Home Videos

Thursday, October 10

8-9 p.m. Once Upon a Time in Wonderland