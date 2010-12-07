ABC Sets Premiere Dates For 'Sunshine,' 'Happy Endings'
ABC Monday announced premiere dates for new midseason
comedies Mr. Sunshine and Happy Endings.
Mr. Sunshine,
starring Matthew Perry and Allison Janney, will debut Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 9:30
p.m. while ensemble comedy Happy Endings,
starring Elisha Cuthbert, will join the schedule on Wednesday, Apr. 13 at 10
p.m., taking the place of midseason medical drama Off the Map.
Regular 9:30 p.m. occupant Cougar Town will return on Apr. 13, when "Fan Favorites" episodes
of Modern Family will also start
airing in the 10:30 p.m. slot after Happy
Endings.
The network's expansion of comedy into the 10 p.m. hour, creating a three-hour Wednesday comedy block, follows a similar move by NBC, which is adding an extra hour to its Thursday night
comedy block starting in January.
