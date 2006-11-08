ABC Sets New Years Eve Plan

ABC on Wednesday formally announced plans for its New Years Eve show, which will once again be fronted by Dick Clark and Ryan Seacrest.

Good Morning America Weekend correspondent Marysol Castro will also return as part of the on-air team.

The programming will begin at 10 on the east coast featuring performances from New York. After a 30-minute break for local news, the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve programming will return from 11:35 pm - 2:05 am ET.