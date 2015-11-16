ABC Sets Midseason Schedule, ‘The Catch’ Joins TGIT

ABC announced its midseason schedule Monday, naming a new edition to the “Thank God It's Thursday” lineup.

New thriller The Catch will bow March 24 at 10 p.m. alongside fellow Shondaland shows Grey's Anatomy and Scandal. Catch will takeover the TGIT timeslot after How to Get Away With Murder's season two finale March 17. Grey’s, Scandal and HTGAWM will return Feb. 11.

The Alphabet will kick off its midseason with the season two premiere of Galavant Jan. 3 followed the next day by the season 20 premiere of reality staple The Bachelor.

Newcomers My Diet Is Better Than Yours, The Real O’Neals, The Family and Of Kings & Prophets get Jan. 7, March 2, March 3 and March 8 premiere dates, respectively.

Noticeably absent from the slate were Secrets & Lies and Uncle Buck.

For the network’s full midseason schedule scroll down:

SUNDAY, JANUARY 3

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Galavant” (Season 2 Premiere)

MONDAY, JANUARY 4

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Bachelor” (Season 20 Premiere)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 5

9:00-11:00 p.m. “Marvel’s Agent Carter” (Season 2 Premiere, 2 hours, regular time period 9-10 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6

10:00 p.m. “American Crime” (Season 2 Premiere)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 7

8:00-10:00 p.m. “My Diet Is Better Than Yours” (Series Premiere, 2 hours)

10:00 p.m. “Beyond the Tank” (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2

8:00 p.m. “The Muppets” (New Episodes)

8:30 p.m. “Fresh Off the Boat” (New Episodes)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11

8:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” (New Episodes)

9:00 p.m. “Scandal” (New Episodes)

10:00 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder” (New Episodes)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

8:30 p.m. “The Real O’Neals” (Sneak Preview)

9:30 p.m. “The Real O’Neals” (Sneak Preview)

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

9:00 p.m. “The Family” (Sneak Preview)

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

8:00 p.m. “Once Upon a Time” (New Episodes)

9:00 p.m. “The Family” (Time Period Premiere)

10:00 p.m. “Quantico” (New Episodes)

TUESDAY, MARCH 8

8:00 p.m. “Fresh Off the Boat” (New Time Period)

8:30 p.m. “The Real O’Neals” (Time Period Premiere)

9:00 p.m. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” (Series Return, New Episodes)

10:00 p.m. “Of Kings & Prophets” (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

10:00 p.m. “American Crime” (Season Finale)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

10:00 p.m. “Nashville” (Series Return, New Episodes)

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

10:00 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder” (Season Finale)

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

10:00 p.m. “The Catch” (Series Premiere)