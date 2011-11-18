ABC Sets Midseason Premiere Dates

ABC announced its midseason schedule late Friday,

including premiere dates for four new series.

As expected, the retitled southern soap GCB

(formerly Good Christian Belles) will launch out of Desperate

Housewives starting Sunday, Mar. 4 at 10 p.m. Somewhat unexpectedly (by critics),

panned cross-dressing sitcom Work It made the schedule; it will sub in

for Man Up! on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. starting Jan. 3.

The moves leave the fate of Pan Am and Man Up,

which have both been posting disappointing ratings, up in the air.

New drama The River will premiere following the

Tuesday comedy block of Last Man Standing and Work It on Feb. 7.

ABC entertainment chief Paul Lee's schedule announced at the upfront in May

called for Cougar Town to return at the 9 p.m. hour on Tuesdays to

launch new laffer Apartment 23, but both comedies' premiere dates are

still to be determined, according to an ABC spokesperson.

Missing, a new drama starring Ashley Judd will

debut on Thursday, Mar. 15 at 8 p.m., in the time period where Charlie's

Angels failed this fall. The previously announced Shonda Rhimes drama Scandal

does not yet have a premiere date.

ABC also announced that the next cycle of Dancing With

the Stars will return on Monday, Mar. 10 and the network will bring back

reality shows Celebrity Wife Swap, Winter Wipeout and Shark

Tank at midseason.

Full premiere dates below:



Tuesday, January 3

8:30-9:00 p.m.: "Work It" (Premiere)

9:00 -10:00 p.m.: "Celebrity Wife Swap" (Premiere)



Thursday, January 5

8:00-9:00 p.m.: "Wipeout" - Winter Wipeout (Season Premiere)



Friday, February 3

8:00-9:00 p.m.: Shark Tank" (Season Premiere)



Tuesday, February 7

9:00-10:00 p.m.: "The River" (Premiere)



Sunday, March 4

10:00-11:00 p.m.: "GCB" (Premiere)



Thursday, March 15

8:00-9:00 p.m.: "Missing" (Premiere)



Monday, March 19

8:00-10:00 p.m.: "Dancing with the Stars" (Season Premiere)



Tuesday, March 27

9:00-10:00 p.m. "Dancing with the Stars the Results Show" (Season Premiere)