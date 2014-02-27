ABC Sets Marvel Films Special for March

Capitalizing on its relationship with corporate sibling Marvel Entertainment, ABC has scheduled a one-hour behind-the-scenes special for next month.

Airing March 18 in the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 8 p.m. time slot, Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe will give viewers a look at the creation of Marvel Studios and its run of films including Iron Man, Thor, Captain America and Marvel's The Avengers.

The special will also include sneak peeks at Marvel's upcoming films Captain America: The Winter Soldier,Guardians of the Galaxy and 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

This is not the first time Disney has used an ABC property to highlight Marvel's films. Last week, the world premiere of the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live.