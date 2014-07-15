ABC Sets Majority of Fall Debuts for Premiere Week

ABC became the last of the broadcast networks to unveil its fall premiere dates on Tuesday, scheduling the majority of its upcoming series to debut during Premiere Week.

In recent years the network has scheduled a few returning series to premiere early, but this year only Dancing With the Stars will return ahead of Premiere Week on Sept. 15.

The following week, new series Forever will debut out of DWTS in a special 10 p.m. time slot on Monday, Sept. 22, before debuting on its normal night Sept. 23, leading out of sophomore Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which will settle into its new 9 p.m. time slot. Freshman comedies Selfie and Manhattan Love Story will take over the 8 p.m. hour on Tuesdays the following week.

Fellow new comedy black-ish will premiere out Modern Family’s season debut at 9:30 p.m., along with the rest of ABC’s Wednesday lineup in The Middle, Nashville and the newly-relocated The Goldbergs.

ABC will debut its latest drama from Shonda Rhimes, the Viola Davis starrer How To Get Away With Murder on Sept. 25, leading out of the season debuts of Rhimes’ other two series Gery’s Anatomy and Scandal, each of which are shifting an hour earlier from last season.

ABC’s Hispanic-focused comedy Cristela will be held until October, premiering in its Friday time slot on Oct. 10.

ABC's full list of fall premiere dates is below:

New shows in bold.

Monday, September 15

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing With the Stars”

Monday, September, 22

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Forever” (Special Sneak Preview)

Tuesday, September 23

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Forever” (Regular Time Period Premiere)

Wednesday, September 24

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Middle”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Modern Family”

9:30-10:00 p.m. “black-ish”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Nashville”

Thursday, September 25

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Scandal”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “How to Get Away With Murder”

Friday, September 26

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “20/20”

Sunday, September 28

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Once Upon a Time”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Resurrection”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Revenge”

Monday, September 29

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Castle”

Tuesday, September 30

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Selfie”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Manhattan Love Story”

Friday, October 3

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Last Man Standing”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Shark Tank” (Regular Time Period Premiere)

Sunday, October 5

7:00-8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

Friday, October 10

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Cristela”