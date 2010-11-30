ABC Sets 'Body of Proof' Premiere Date

Body of Proof, ABC's new drama starring Dana Delany, will premiere Tuesday, March 29 at 10 p.m., the network announced Tuesday.

The series will replace Detroit 1-8-7, following its 18-episode run. No decision has been made yet on a second season for the show.

Delany play Dr. Megan Hunt a neurosurgeon who becomes a medical examiner after an accident leaves her unable to work in the operating room.