ABC Sells Out Oscar Advertising

ABC says it has sold out the advertising time in its broadcast of the 83d Annual Academy Awards.

This is the second year that movie studios have been allowed to advertise during the Oscars, and Paramount, Summit Pictures, Universal and Walt Disney Pictures are among the sponsors.

Other advertisers who will have commercials during the awards ceremony are Amazon.com, the American Cancer Society, Anheuser Busch, AT&T, Best Buy, Cars.com, Coke, Hyundai, JCPenney, McDonald's, Nokia, Procter & Gamble, Sprint and Unilever.

The Oscars are usually the top-rated entertainment special of the year. In terms of advertising, it is considered the Super Bowl for women, with marketers often airing new, high profile commercials.

The Academy Awards will air February 27, hosted by actors James Franco and Anne Hathaway.